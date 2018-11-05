Toronto Raptors guard Norman Powell sustained a partial dislocation of his left shoulder in the team's 124-11 win over the Utah Jazz on Monday night.

Powell will be re-evaluated tomorrow, per the Raptors, but it’s expected that the guard will miss some time.

Powell was holding his shoulder after sustaining the injury in the second quarter and was immediately taken into the locker room by the Raptors’ medical staff. The injury occurred less than a minute into the 25-year-old entering the game for the first time.

Ahead of tonight's contest, the fourth-year man had averaged 5.5 points per game and 2.2 rebounds over 16.3 minutes this season.

With their win over the Jazz, the Raptors improved 10-1 on the season, which is the best record in the Eastern Conference and tops in the NBA overall.