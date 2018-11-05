Toronto Raptors guard Norman Powell sustained a left shoulder sprain tonight against the Utah Jazz and will not return to the game, the Raptors have announced.

Powell, who sustained the injury in the second quarter, was holding his shoulder as he left the game and was immediately taken into the locker room by the Raptors’ medical staff.

The fourth-year veteran has averaged 5.5 points per game and 2.2 rebounds over 16.3 minutes this season.

Entering their contest with the Jazz tonight, the Raptors (9-1) sat atop the standings in the Eastern Conference and were tied with the Golden State Warriors for the best record in the NBA.