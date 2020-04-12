We’re running it back because they can’t.

With the National Basketball Association on hold for the foreseeable future, TSN and Sportsnet are airing the entirety of the Toronto Raptors’ playoff run to the 2019 NBA title. You can watch Game 6 of the NBA Finals Sunday night at 8pm ET/5pm PT across the TSN Network, TSN Direct, and streaming on TSN.ca.

Over these 24 games, fans can relive the highs and lows – there were lows, but you just might not remember them – of that magical run to the franchise’s first-ever championship, capping a remarkable turnaround from NBA laughingstock to the league’s very best.

From Kawhi Leonard calling the series against the Philadelphia 76ers, to the team improbably overturning a 2-0 series deficit against the Milwaukee Bucks, to that famous June night in Oakland when the Raptors got their hands on the Larry OB, you can relive all 24 games that made the Toronto Raptors NBA champions.

Another chance at the Larry OB.

After missing out on an opportunity to bring home an NBA Championship in front of the home crowd, the Toronto Raptors get another chance at it when they meet the Golden State Warriors in what will be the last game played at Oracle Arena.

Stephen Curry had 31 points as the Warriors hung on to defeat the Raptors 106-105 in a wild Game 5.

Kyle Lowry took the final shot of the game, but Draymond Green got enough of his hand on the ball to keep it away from the basket.

"He got a piece of it,” Lowry said. That's what great defenders do."

Kevin Durant’s return from a strained calf injury ended horrifically as he suffered an Achilles injury with 9:46 to go in the second quarter.

The Raptors head into Game 6 with a 3-2 series lead, an advantage set up by impressive road wins in Game 3 and 4.

No Canadian team in any of the four major North American leagues — NBA, NHL, NFL and MLB — has won a title since the 1993 Toronto Blue Jays.

The Raptors have two more chances. The t-shirts and other celebratory merchandise that were on hand for Game 5 are now in Oakland, waiting to be unboxed.

Here's what TSN Basketball Analysts had to say about the clincher:

Josh Lewenberg

“What a night. Those last few seconds took forever but then the buzzer (finally) goes. The Raptors are NBA champions!! I think I teared up a bit in the moment, to be honest. You’re thinking about the past (the turbulent 24-year history of the franchise and what this would mean to Raps fans) and the future (what this could mean for basketball in Canada). Then the celebration. The suit I was wearing in the locker room will forever smell like champaign.”

Kate Beirness

“WE THE CHAMPS!!! Right out of the gate this one was different, thanks to the greatest Raptor of all time! Scoring the Raptors first 11 points, you could tell immediately Kyle was out to end it! While he did need a big game from Kawhi and a huge 4th from Fred, Lowry stood out for me the most that night, and watching him hoist the Larry OB will be a moment I will never forget! From the Canadian fans drowning out Oracle in the end, to the team staff celebrating on the court, to the players and their family taking in the moment, it’s hard to sum up how amazing that night was. I couldn’t blink for 24 hours without my eyes burning because of the champagne, but it was soooo worth it! In the end, our whole country was behind this incredible team who ended up delivering the greatest gift of all and all we could say is thank you for taking us on the most incredible ride!”

Kia Nurse

“WE THE NORTH! WE THE CHAMPS! Holy sh*t, they really did it! The history books have been rewritten. Canadians will forever remember where they were on June 13th, 2019 when the Toronto Raptors became WORLD CHAMPIONS! Cue the tears of joy - and of course, the drinks.”

Jack Armstrong

“Riveting Game. Lowry sets the tone. Here to win! Siakam & Kawhi are dialed in as per usual. Ibaka impacts the game on both ends. VanVleet with some cold-blooded dagger shots late. Raps win their first NBA Title. Win all 3 NBA Finals road games, too. Amazing. How sweet it is!!!”

Leo Rautins

“Veni...Vidi...Vici!! Raptors fans saw their leader - Kyle Lowry - come out firing to to set the tone! Kawhi was Kawhi - and his presence was always felt! And a glimpse into the future was provided by Spicy P & Steady Freddy in the 4th! The Toronto Raptors are the NBA champions!! Oracle Arena is now officially closed! How sweet it is!”

Kayla Grey

“Rings speak louder than words. I mean, I knew the doors at the Oracle were closing - but not like that. Damn. 24 years in the making. The Raptors did it. Mind you, it was as on-brand as a Championship-clinching game would go for Toronto. We got everything. From Kyle’s start, to Kawhi’s everything, to - are you kidding me - Fred VanVleet in the fourth. Back home in Toronto was madness. The city didn’t sleep. In that moment, nobody was talking about what Kawhi was going to do or what came next: everybody was just taking in the moment.”

Rod Black

“The OMG game. OMG - the way the Raptors did it - true to their DNA. OMG - the 24-year crazy journey to get here. OMG - the Warriors live up to their name and so sad that Klay also joined the fallen. OMG - could you imagine if Steph actually hit that last shot. OMG - the last few seconds took forever. OMG - the celebration which lasted for hours and will last for years in memories. OMG - we the north - we the champs. OMG - Canada must be going nuts. OMG - hoop dreams do come true. OMG - I think I got something in my eye.”