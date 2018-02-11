CHARLOTTE, N.C. — DeMar DeRozan had 25 points and eight assists and C.J. Miles had 24 points and the Toronto Raptors routed the Charlotte Hornets 123-103 Sunday.

Six players scored in double figures for the Raptors, who won their fifth straight game and improved to 39-16.

Jonas Valanciunas added 21 points and nine rebounds for Toronto, sparking the Raptors' pivotal run in the third quarter.

Toronto made 48.6 per cent from 3-point range, led by Miles' 6-for-9 shooting.

Raptors coach Dwane Casey earned his 300th victory as head coach of the team.

Kemba Walker led the Hornets with 23 points and nine assists as Charlotte lost its fourth consecutive game. Dwight Howard added 17 points and 13 rebounds for Charlotte.

The Raptors pulled away in the third quarter when they started the second half with an 18-2 run. Valanciunas had 10 points in that span as the Hornets connected on just 1-of-12 attempts.

Toronto outscored Charlotte 28-19 in the third, as Valanciunas had 12 points and four rebounds and DeRozan had 10 points and six assists in that quarter.

Despite returning Saturday from a West Coast trip featuring four games in six days, the Hornets jumped out to a 10-0 start behind six points and an assist from Walker.

But the Raptors responded with a 12-4 run, with four points and a rebound from DeRozan.

The Hornets' weary legs showed in the end, as they shot 42.7 per cent for the game. The Raptors made 56.3 per cent.

Kyle Lowry's 3-pointer with 3:30 remaining in the first quarter gave the Raptors their first lead, which they did not relinquish.

TIP-INS

Raptors: Forward OG Anunoby suffered a sprained right ankle in the second quarter and did not return. He played 11 minutes with one rebound and one assist. ... Norman Powell started in place of Anunoby in the third quarter. .... Toronto is 3-1 in afternoon starts this season.

Hornets: Center Cody Zeller remains on a minute restriction limiting him to 20-22 minutes the next few games, Hornets coach Steve Clifford said. ... Forward Marvin Williams experienced soreness in his left ankle Friday after playing against Utah, but an MRI showed no additional damage, Clifford said. Williams missed four games with the injury, Jan. 31 to Feb. 5. ... Kemba Walker was honoured before the game for setting the record for the most 3-pointers in franchise history. He passed Dell Curry at Phoenix on Feb. 4 when he hit his 930th 3-pointer.

UP NEXT

Raptors: Host Miami on Tuesday.

Hornets: Travel to Orlando on Wednesday before the All-Star break.