Raptors to rest Leonard vs. Wizards

The Toronto Raptors announced forward Kawhi Leonard will not play against the Washington Wizards Saturday night. Leonard will be held out to rest in the second half of a back-to-back.

Leonard is coming off a 31-point performance against the Boston Celtics Friday.

The Raptors also announced Delon Wright remains out with an adductor strain.

The Raptors are 2-0 on the young season.