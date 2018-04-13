Toronto Raptors key reserve guard Fred VanVleet is questionable to face the Washington Wizards in Game 1 of his team's first-round series on Saturday.

VanVleet was declared day-to-day after incurring a right shoulder bruise in the team's regular season-finale Wednesday night. Raptors head coach Dwane Casey said Thursday X-rays on VanVleet's shoulder came back negative but he's still experiencing soreness.

He left Wednesday's game against the Heat with 1:32 remaining in regulation after trying to fight through a screen, and stayed down for several seconds near the Toronto bench before getting helped off the floor.

Casey stated Friday VanVleet is not dealing with a concussion.

After going undrafted in 2016 draft, VanVleet is in his second season with Toronto. He's averaged 8.6 points and 3.2 assists off the bench in 76 games during the regular season.