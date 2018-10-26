Guard Delon Wright and forward OG Anunoby will be out of the Toronto Raptors' lineup on Friday night when the team hosts the Dallas Mavericks at the Scotiabank Arena.

Guard Fred VanVleet is also questionable for the undefeated Dinos.

Delon Wright (left adductor strain) and OG Anunoby (personal) will both miss tonight's game vs Dallas, Raptors say. Fred VanVleet (sprained left big toe) is questionable. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) October 26, 2018

Wright, 26, made his season debut on Wednesday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves, but only played five minutes, still dealing with the groin strain that has hampered him throughout training camp and the early days of the season.

Anunoby, 21, will miss out with what the team is calling a personal matter.

VanVleet returned to action against the T-Wolves after sitting out Monday night's date with the Charlotte Hornets with the same toe injury that could keep him out on Friday.

The Raptors (5-0) can set a franchise record for best start to the season with a victory against the Mavs (2-2), who will be without Dirk Nowitzki (ankle) until at least the end of the month.