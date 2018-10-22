16h ago
Raptors' Wright could return Wednesday
TSN.ca Staff
Armstrong on Raptors resting Kawhi: 'It's a marathon not a sprint'
Toronto Raptors guard Delon Wright missed a fourth straight game with an adductor strain Monday night against the Charlotte Hornets, however, his season debut appears to be on the horizon.
He participated in shootaround Monday and is expected to give it a go Wednesday after getting in a full practice on Tuesday.
In 69 games last season, Wright averaged 8.0 points to go along with 2.9 assists in just over 20 minutes a game.
Following their matchup with the Hornets, Toronto will be back in action Wednesday at home against the Minnesota Timberwolves.