Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley announced that the Chargers will activate the 21-day practice window for offensive tackle Rashawn Slater.

The activation of the window allows the 23-year-old Sugar Land, Tex., native to practice with the Chargers before the team decides whether or not to activate him to the 53-man roster.

"You will see him at practice - he is not going to play in this game," said Staley. "But we are going to open up the window for him to start practice. He's progressing well. We're excited to get him back."

Slater, a product of Northwestern University, was selected by the Chargers with the 13th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Slater played 16 games for the Chargers in his rookie season and earned Pro Bowl and Second-Team All-Pro honours.

Slater played three games of the 2022 season before suffering a ruptured bicep tendon.

The Chargers take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Wild Card on Saturday.