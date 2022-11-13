Winnipeg Blue Bombers wide receiver Rasheed Bailey will play in the Western Final against the BC Lions, according to TSN's Farhan Lalji.

Rasheed Bailey will play today for #Bombers. Was originally a game time decision (knee). Collaros will have all his weapons at his disposal. @CFLonTSN #WestFinal — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) November 13, 2022

The 29-year-old was originally listed as a game-time decision with a knee injury.

A native of Philadelphia, Pa., Bailey played in 18 regular season games for the Bombers, recording 63 receptions for 729 yards and nine touchdowns.

The Delaware Valley University product starred in last season's Western Final, racking up 116 yards and a touchdown in the Bombers' win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Bailey was on the receiving end of a game-clinching two-point conversion in their overtime win against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the 108th Grey Cup.