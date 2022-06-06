Former NBA All-Star Rasheed Wallace has agreed to a deal to become an assistant coach for the Los Angeles Lakers under new head coach Darvin Ham, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Ham and Wallace were teammates with the Detroit Pistons and won the NBA Championship together in 2004.

Ham was hired on a four-year deal last month to take over from Frank Vogel, who was dismissed as head coach following three seasons at the helm. L.A. won the championship in Vogel's first season in 2020 but failed to make the playoffs this past season, going 33-49.

Wallace had previous assistant coaching stints with the Pistons and University of Memphis under Penny Hardaway. The 47-year-old played 16 seasons in the NBA with the majority of his time spent with the Portland Trail Blazers and Pistons.