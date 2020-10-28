PORTLAND, Ore. — The Seattle Sounders climbed back to the top of the standings with a 2-0 win over the Vancouver Whitecaps Tuesday.

The victory clinched a playoff spot for Seattle, the first team to cement a post-season berth in Major League Soccer's Western Conference.

Raul Ruidiaz and Nicolas Lodeiro scored and had assists for the Sounders (10-4-5), while Nouhou Tolo and Yeimar Gomez also registered helpers.

Seattle goalie Stefan Frei did not have to make a save to collect his sixth clean sheet of the season. Evan Bush stopped 2-of-4 on-target shots for the Whitecaps (8-13-0) who were playing at their temporary home in Portland.

Despite the final result, Vancouver was strong through the first half Tuesday, playing a high press that largely kept Seattle out of the penalty area.

The Sounders amped up their offence in the second half, putting away two goals in six minutes.

Ruidiaz opened the scoring the 54th minute, hammering in a cross from Tolo. The goal was called offside but went to video review, where referee Fotis Bazakos overturned the decision and confirmed the Sounders' 1-0 lead.

Tuesday marked Ruidiaz's first start since Oct. 3. The Peruvian had been sidelined after contracting COVID-19 while on duty with his national team.

Ruidiaz helped out six minutes later, getting around Vancouver defender Ranko Veselinovic and putting the ball at Lodeiro's feet. Lodeiro cut back and popped a shot in past a diving Bush for his sixth goal of the year.

Vancouver's best chance of the night came in the 80th minute when 'Caps defender Ali Adnan tested Frei with a free kick. The Seattle netminder was forced to dive and direct the ball just wide of the post.

Adnan scored on a similar free kick in the Whitecaps' 2-1 win over the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday.

The Whitecaps came into Tuesday's game on just two days rest after that victory.

In order to give his team some much-needed recovery time, coach Marc Dos Santos swapped most of his lineup for Tuesday's outing, opting to keep just four players (including Bush) in the starting 11.

Vancouver's top three offensive threats Lucas Cavallini, Fredy Montero and Cristian Dajome were all on the bench. The trio all came in early in the second half.

The personnel changes resulted in a strong defensive performance by the 'Caps across the first 45 minutes Tuesday.

The Sounders finished the first half with six shots, but only one was on target.

Seattle's most dangerous chance came in the 44th minute when Kelvin Leerdam connected with a corner from Jordan Morris in the centre of the box. Leerdam's header bounced off Vancouver defender Derek Cornelius and over the net.

Ruidiaz got another chance on the Sounders' ensuing corner kick, but Bush leapt up to make the save.

The Whitecaps will be back in action Sunday when they face the Portland Timbers.

NOTES: The Sounders have been the stingiest team in the MLS Western Conference this season, giving up just 18 goals so far this year. The Whitecaps have conceded 41. … Seattle is undefeated in the last nine meetings with Vancouver, taking seven wins and two draws since the 'Caps last victory in April 2017.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 27, 2020.