Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco, who has missed two straight games because of a hip injury, returned to practice on Thursday.

QB Joe Flacco returns to practice. pic.twitter.com/EjePMktq25 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 29, 2018

Despite Flacco returning to practice, the Ravens are likely tab rookie Lamar Jackson, who has started the team's last two games, to start again on Sunday in Baltimore’s Week 13 matchup verus the Atlanta Falcons, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

Flacco injured his hip in the Ravens' 23-16 Week 9 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. According to The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec, the injury occured after Steelers defensive end Stephon Tuitt drove Flacco to the ground on the sixth play from scrimage. Flacco also took a hit from Tuitt’s teammate Cameron Heyward on the next play, Zrebiec notes.

The 33-year-old Flacco has thrown for 2,465 yards and 12 touchdowns this season against six interceptions.In his absence, Jackson, who the Ravens took in the first round of last year's draft (32nd overall), has led the Ravens to wins the past two weeks.

On the season, Jackson has put up 415 yards passing yards and two touchdowns while throwing three interceptions. The dual-threat has added another 329 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

At 6-5, the Ravens currently sit in one of the AFC’s two wild card sports with just five games remaining in the regular season.