The Baltimore Ravens officially named quarterback Lamar Jackson the starter and Joe Flacco the backup for the team's meeting with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday.

Jackson had been starting in Flacco's place while Flacco recovered from a hip injury and led the team to a 3-1 record in the team's past four games. Flacco has been cleared to return from his hip injury.

The first-round pick has gone 59-101 for 687 yards and four touchdowns to three interceptions, while adding 475 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.