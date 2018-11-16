5h ago
Ravens QB Flacco doubtful to play Sunday
TSN.ca Staff
Jackson: 'I feel I'll be very prepared'
VIDEO SIGN OUT
The Baltimore Ravens have listed starting quarterback Joe Flacco as doubtful for their game Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals, with NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reporting Robert Griffin III will be active for the first time this season and Lamar Jackson will play as well.
Flacco, who's been battling a hip injury, has missed practice all week while Jackson missed Thursday's session with a stomach issue.
The Ravens are 4-5 and taking on the 5-4 Bengals in a crucial AFC North matchup.
In limited action this season, Jackson is 7-12 for 87 yards and a touchdown passing.