Lamar Jackson is back in the game for the Baltimore Ravens.

The quarterback had to come out for a series in the third quarter after sustaining a possible concussion. Robert Griffin III took over and guided the Ravens to a field goal that increased their lead over the Atlanta Falcons to 16-10.

Griffin was 2 of 4 for 21 yards in just his second appearance of the last two seasons. Those were the first passes for the former Washington star since the 2016 season.

Jackson made his third straight start in place of injured starter Joe Flacco.