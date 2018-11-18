Ravens rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson is poised to make his first career NFL start with Joe Flacco out when Baltimore hosts the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

Flacco, a 11-year veteran, is inactive with a right hip injury, so coach John Harbaugh turned to Jackson over Robert Griffin III to start as the Ravens try to snap a three-game losing streak.

The Bengals ruled out A.J. Green after changing his status late in the week from out to doubtful. The star receiver will be sidelined with a toe injury.

In Atlanta, three starting offensive linemen for the Dallas Cowboys are active for the game against the Falcons: Connor Williams (knee), Zack Martin (knee) and Tyron Smith (back spasms).

As expected for the Falcons, kicker Matt Bryant is returning after missing the past three games with a sore right hamstring. But linebacker Deion Jones is inactive after returning to the active roster this week. Jones spent two months on injured reserve with a broken right foot and could return for Thursday night's game against the Saints.

In Washington, the banged-up Redskins will face the Houston Texans without wide receiver Jamison Crowder for a sixth consecutive game with an ankle injury. Left tackle Trent Williams, who was trying to gut it out after surgery for a dislocated right thumb, won't play.

In Detroit, Lions defensive linemen Ezekiel Ansah and Damon Harrison are active after both were listed as questionable with shoulder injuries for the game against the Carolina Panthers.

Receiver Bruce Ellington is making his debut with the Lions, filling in for injured receiver Marvin Jones, who was already ruled out with a knee injury. Detroit had also already ruled out tight end Michael Roberts (shoulder) and defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson (ankle).

Carolina previously ruled out receiver Torrey Smith (knee) and rookie D.J. Moore is expected to start in his place.

In Indianapolis, Mike Mitchell will start at safety against the Tennessee Titans in place of Malik Hooker (hip/illness), who was ruled out on Saturday.

In Jacksonville, cornerback A.J. Bouye is starting against the Pittsburgh Steelers after missing the past two games with calf injury.

Here are the inactives for Sunday's early games:

___

HOUSTON-WASHINGTON

Texans: CB Aaron Colvin, LB Zach Cunningham, LB Duke Ejiofor, WR Vyncent Smith, CB Deante Burton, DE Carlos Watkins, DE Joel Heath

Redskins: WR Jamison Crowder, CB Quinton Dunbar, RB Chris Thompson, RB Samaje Perine, LT Trent Williams (thumb), DL Caleb Brantley, LB Pernell McPhee

___

TAMPA BAY-N.Y. GIANTS

Bucs: LB Lavonte David, S Justin Evans, RB Ronald Jones, CB M.J. Stewart, DE Vinny Curry, OL Alex Cappa, QB Ryan Griffin

Giants: QB Kyle Lauletta, DB Tony Lippett, S Kamrin Moore, DT RJ McIntosh, C Evan Brown, WR Jawill Davis, DT John Jenkins

___

CINCINNATI-BALTIMORE

Bengals: WR A.J. Green, CB KeiVarae Russell, LB Preston Brown, LB Nick Vigil, OT Cedric Ogbuehi, WR Josh Malone, DT Adolphus Washington

Ravens: QB Joe Flacco, OT James Hurst, LB Tim Williams, WR Jordan Lasley, TE Maxx Williams, OL Hroniss Grasu, DL Zach Siele

____

DALLAS-ATLANTA

Cowboys: LB Sean Lee, QB Mike White, WR Tavon Austin, DT Daniel Ross, DE David Irving, DE Taco Charlton, DT Antwaun Woods.

Falcons: K Giorgio Tavecchio, FB Ricky Ortiz, CB Blidi Wreh-Wilson, LB Deion Jones, S Keith Tandy, DE Steven Means, T Matt Gono.

___

TENNESSEE-INDIANAPOLIS

Titans: WR Taywan Taylor, LB Will Compton, RB David Fluellen, CB Kenneth Durden, G Aaron Stinnie, T Tyler Marz, DL Matt Dickerson

Colts: OL Denzelle Good, CB Nate Hairston, TE Ryan Hewitt, S Malik Hooker, CB D.J. Killiings, DL Hassan Ridgeway, TE Erik Swoope

___

CAROLINA-DETROIT

Panthers: WR Torrey Smith, RB Kenjon Barner, RB Travaris Cadet, LB Andre Smith, OG Brendan Mahon, OG Amini Silatolu, DE Efe Obada

Lions: WR Marvin Jones, TE Michael Roberts, DT A'Shawn Robinson, WR Brandon Powell, LB Kelvin Sheppard, DE Eric Lee, OL Andrew Donnal

___

PITTSBURGH-JACKSONVILLE

Steelers: QB Mason Rudolph, WR Justin Hunter, S Marcus Allen, CB Brian Allen, OT Zach Banner, OT Marcus Gilberg, DE Stephon Truitt

Jaguars: QB Landry Jones, WR Rashad Greene Sr., RB Dave Williams, CB Quenton Meeks, LB Martrell Spaight, DT Eli Ankou, OL Josh Walker

___

