OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens waived veteran wide receiver DeSean Jackson on Saturday, a day before their regular-season finale at Cincinnati.

The Ravens also elevated quarterback Brett Hundley from the practice squad, a sign that their quarterback situation may be even more uncertain this weekend. Lamar Jackson will miss his fifth straight game because of a knee injury, and Tyler Huntley is questionable with shoulder issues.

Anthony Brown is next in line behind Huntley, so there's a possibility that if Huntley is too injured, Brown would play and Hundley would back him up.

If the Ravens win at Cincinnati on Sunday, they'd have a chance to host a playoff game, although they'd also need to win a coin toss over the Bengals in that scenario. The NFL altered the postseason rules after the Bengals-Bills game Monday night was called off when Buffalo's Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field.

DeSean Jackson missed practice time this week because of an illness. He's had nine catches for 153 yards in seven games for the Ravens this season since being signed in October.

The Ravens also waived tight end Nick Boyle and elevated defensive tackle Rayshad Nichols from the practice squad. Baltimore also activated wide receiver Tylan Wallace and defensive back Daryl Worley from injured reserve.

