Flames Ice Chips: Communication is key for Ward and his players

The Calgary Flames have announced that director of player personnel Ray Edwards has joined interim head coach Geoff Ward's staff as an assistant coach.

Edwards was a head coach in the AHL for six seasons in Portland and San Antonio. The Flames' coaching staff is made of Ward, assistant coaches Ryan Huska, Martin Gelinas, Edwards and Jamie Pringle (video) along with goaltending coach Jordan Sigalet.

Edwards joined the Flames in a player development role at the start of the 2015-16 season.