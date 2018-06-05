WASHINGTON — The Tampa Bay Rays placed starting pitcher Chris Archer on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday.

However manager Kevin Cash said he did not expect the right-hander's first career DL stint to be a lengthy stay.

Archer left Saturday's game and was diagnosed with a left abdominal strain. The two-time All-Star visited a doctor Monday and Cash said Archer could begin a throwing program when the Rays return home Thursday.

"We got good news," Cash said. "We were hesitant and not exactly sure what we were going to get when he went and saw the doctor. I don't want to put a timetable on it, but I think we're going to see him sooner than later."

Archer is 3-4 with a 4.24 ERA in 13 starts.

To replace Archer on the roster, Tampa Bay recalled right-hander Diego Castillo from Triple-A Durham. Castillo is 0-1 with a 1.03 ERA and four saves in 19 games this season.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball