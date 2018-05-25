The Tampa Bay Rays have traded closer Alex Colome, outfielder Denard Span and cash to the Seattle Mariners, the team announced Friday.

Heading back to Tampa is pitcher Tommy Romero and starter Andrew Moore.

“This is a trade that makes us a more complete club in the present while also offering impact beyond this season,” Dipoto said. “Alex Colomé brings an all-star resume, fortifying what we believe is an already solid back end of the bullpen. Denard Span adds length to our lineup as a steady and smart player with consistent on-base skills in addition to a veteran presence that enhances our environment.”

After leading the American League in saves last year, Colome has struggled in 23 games this season, posting an ERA of 4.15.

In 143 at-bats, Span is hitting .238 with four home runs and 28 RBI. This marks the fifth team Span has played for, joining the Rays, Minnesota Twins, San Francisco Giants and Washington Nationals.

The Rays also made another deal on Friday, acquiring right-hander Wilmer Font from the Oakland Athletics in exchange for righty Pete Bayer.

The Rays, who are 23-25 to sit in third place in the AL East, face the Baltimore Orioles Friday night.