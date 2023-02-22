Could Jonathan David ply his trade in the Bundesliga next season?

Fabrizio Romano reports RB Leipzig has emerged as a potential suitor for the 22-year-old Canada forward.

Leipzig, among other clubs, are heavily interested in Jonathan David — he’s a top target as being able to play as a target ST & 2nd ST. 🇨🇦



They are looking at solutions internally, but it seems difficult as very expensive one.



David, top scorer in Ligue1: 15 goals in 23 games. pic.twitter.com/WRGW6p9Cqc — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 22, 2023

Born in Brooklyn and raised in Ottawa, David is currently tied with Reims' England under-21 forward Folarin Bagolun, on loan from Arsenal, for most goals in Ligue 1 with 15. David scored in Lille's 4-3 loss to Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday. David's 15 goals match his career high in France set last season with 15 games remaining in the current campaign.

Arriving at Lille from Gent in 2020, David has made no secret about his desire to play in a bigger league. Late last year at the World Cup, David was asked about rumoured interest from Manchester United.

“I am aware of nothing," David said of the reports in December. "When I am at the World Cup, I am just focused on trying to enjoy the World Cup and enjoying the moment. What happens after I do not know, we will have to see. The Premier League is the best league in the world and I think every player would want to play there some day.”

Among the other clubs attached to David in recent months have been Chelsea, Arsenal, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

Transfermarkt gives David a €45 million evaluation.