TORONTO (October 13, 2020) – RBC, the Canadian Olympic Committee, and Bell Media announced today a new partnership in the search for the next generation of Olympic hopefuls through the RBC Training Ground program. Now entering its sixth year, RBC Training Ground is a nationwide Olympic talent identification and athlete-funding program dedicated to finding and supporting Canada’s future Olympians.

As the new premier media partner of RBC Training Ground, Bell Media will utilize its industry-leading multi-platform broadcast, digital media, and social reach to further amplify the program, including on-air integrations through customized athlete storytelling and interviews across TSN platforms, Crave, and CTV’s YOUR MORNING, THE MARILYN DENIS SHOW, THE SOCIAL, and more. Reaching Canadians from coast-to-coast-to-coast, the robust campaign strategy culminates with the National Final Event broadcast special produced in-house by TSN, following the incredible journeys of the athletes on their quest to become Canadian Olympic hopefuls.

Beginning tomorrow (Wednesday, Oct. 14) and running until Tuesday, Dec. 1, athletes interested in participating can visit RBCTrainingGround.ca for free registration details. Athletes deemed to have high performance potential will be invited to complete sport-specific testing with National Sport Organization partners and be provided with the chance to receive funding and earn a potential spot on a Canadian National Team.