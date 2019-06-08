One more win.

The Toronto Raptors are one win away from stunning the shorthanded Golden State Warriors and capturing their first NBA championship in franchise history, a feat that will undoubtedly put the city and all of Canada into an absolute frenzy.

After a slow start, the Raptors came out firing in the second half on Friday, outscoring the Warriors by 16 points in the third quarter en route to an empathic 105-92 Game 4 victory to take a 3-1 series lead.

Only one team in NBA history has come back from a 3-1 deficit (1-33 all-time) in the Finals as LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers stormed back in 2016 to shock the Warriors. The Raptors can wrap up the series Monday night in Toronto.

Only one team has come back from a 3-1 deficit before, and it came against the Warriors. pic.twitter.com/ItUWef1NpJ — TSN (@TSN_Sports) June 8, 2019

Here are some moments and storylines from Game 4.

Third Quarter Excellence

The Raptors won this game in the third quarter.

After scoring just 42 points in the first half all the while shooting 34 per cent, Toronto came out flying in the third with superstar Kawhi Leonard nailing two three-pointers in the first minute.

Toronto would outscore Golden State by 16 in the quarter. Interestingly, the Warriors went on a 18-0 run to start the second half in Game 2 back in Toronto, en route to their only victory so far in the NBA Finals.

IBAKA BRINGING THE 🔥🔥🔥 ON BOTH ENDS pic.twitter.com/1M9YkxqDAe — TSN (@TSN_Sports) June 8, 2019

Pascal Siakam comes up with a big block on Steph Curry! pic.twitter.com/rW87BdADt2 — TSN (@TSN_Sports) June 8, 2019

Game MVP Goes to Kawhi

Leonard's stat line in Game 4 might the best of this year's NBA playoffs.

The former NBA Finals MVP scored 36 points (NBA Finals career high) with 11 rebounds, four steals, two assists and one block.

"Kawhi Leonard came out and hit two big F-you shots to start the half," said VanVleet. "There's no defence for that, there's no schemes for that. That's two big boy shots."

Leonard's Game 4 performance gives him 684 points in these playoffs, good enough for 8th all-time.

Toronto’s defense was the key to their success and Kawhi Leonard continues to be the best player in the playoffs with 36 points! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) June 8, 2019

With at least 1 more game to move up the ranks, Kawhi Leonard's 36 point outing in Gm4 moved him into 8th here as the @Raptors superstar has his team on the verge of its very 1st #NBA title pic.twitter.com/AjN4R0dq3s — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) June 8, 2019

Freddy the Warrior

Backup point guard Fred VanVleet has been the Raptors' best bench player since the birth of his son halfway through the Eastern Conference Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks.

VanVleet added to his legendary status in Game 4 when he took a sharp elbow from Shaun Livingston in the fourth quarter just below his eye, causing him to not only bleed (and receive seven stitches), but also lose a tooth. The 25-year-old left briefly for concussion protocol and was available to return for Toronto if they needed him, but sat the rest of the game on the bench.

VanVleet scored eight points, four rebounds and six assists over nearly 29 minutes of action.

VanVleet leaves game bloodied from Livingston elbow Shaun Livingston goes up for the layup and inadvertently elbows Fred VanVleet on the way down, opening a cut on the Toronto guard's face.

Fred VanVleet in 29 minutes tonight:

+12.

+ 7 stitches.

- 1 tooth. pic.twitter.com/lzXDg3VDaM — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) June 8, 2019

Gasol on VanVleet: "(Losing) the tooth is tough. He doesn't look so good right now. You probably won't see him smile much the next couple days, but I don't think anybody is going to smile yet. We're all happy but we're not satisfied." — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) June 8, 2019

There was a tooth on the floor after Fred VanVleet headed back to the Raptors' locker room.



(📽️: @espn) pic.twitter.com/J0YkX9BVjS — TSN (@TSN_Sports) June 8, 2019

Serge Ibaka From the Bench

Ibaka scored 20 points with four rebounds and two blocks, highlighted by a massive swat and three-pointer in the third.

Must See: Ibaka serves up a block and three to give Raptors lead With the game tied 61-61 in the third quarter, Serge Ibaka blocks Alonzo McKinney on one end and then drills an open three on the other end to put the Raptors up in Game 4.

Raptor Fans Erupt

Just like every big win during this playoff run, fans of the Raptors showed their passion immediately after the game both in Oakland and back home in Toronto. One can only imagine what the scene will be like Monday if they win it all on home court.

The fan support in Oakland is unreal! pic.twitter.com/DKiMQz3tbY — TSN (@TSN_Sports) June 8, 2019

Did they turn up the music at Oracle Arena to drown out the “We the North” chants? 😂🇨🇦 #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/m1QnKIdTzM — TSN (@TSN_Sports) June 8, 2019

Fans are up on the poles in Toronto again! pic.twitter.com/dAmCqqenoZ — TSN (@TSN_Sports) June 8, 2019

When you're just one win away 🤯 pic.twitter.com/G44cJ07Utg — TSN (@TSN_Sports) June 8, 2019

Raptors fans sing O Canada on the Warriors home court after going up 3-1 🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/nZGPrlue9y — TSN (@TSN_Sports) June 8, 2019

Yonge and Dundas Square is poppin' off in Toronto! pic.twitter.com/llO1HK7cId — TSN (@TSN_Sports) June 8, 2019

🇨🇦WILD IN THE BAY! 🇨🇦



Raptors fans are STILL chanting at Oracle...Nav leading “We The North” chants! #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/wL04l7fI5e — TSN (@TSN_Sports) June 8, 2019

.@Raptors fans celebrate their team's latest win in the #NBAFinals by taking to the streets of Toronto and singing O Canada pic.twitter.com/OldfTtbSrU — TSN (@TSN_Sports) June 8, 2019

Raps fans get the SKOL chant going pic.twitter.com/NIcrAbikKX — TSN (@TSN_Sports) June 8, 2019