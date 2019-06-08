1h ago
Reacting to Raptors' win over Warriors in Game 4
TSN.ca Staff
NBA Finals: Raptors 105, Warriors 92
One more win.
The Toronto Raptors are one win away from stunning the shorthanded Golden State Warriors and capturing their first NBA championship in franchise history, a feat that will undoubtedly put the city and all of Canada into an absolute frenzy.
After a slow start, the Raptors came out firing in the second half on Friday, outscoring the Warriors by 16 points in the third quarter en route to an empathic 105-92 Game 4 victory to take a 3-1 series lead.
Only one team in NBA history has come back from a 3-1 deficit (1-33 all-time) in the Finals as LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers stormed back in 2016 to shock the Warriors. The Raptors can wrap up the series Monday night in Toronto.
Here are some moments and storylines from Game 4.
Third Quarter Excellence
The Raptors won this game in the third quarter.
After scoring just 42 points in the first half all the while shooting 34 per cent, Toronto came out flying in the third with superstar Kawhi Leonard nailing two three-pointers in the first minute.
Toronto would outscore Golden State by 16 in the quarter. Interestingly, the Warriors went on a 18-0 run to start the second half in Game 2 back in Toronto, en route to their only victory so far in the NBA Finals.
Game MVP Goes to Kawhi
Leonard's stat line in Game 4 might the best of this year's NBA playoffs.
The former NBA Finals MVP scored 36 points (NBA Finals career high) with 11 rebounds, four steals, two assists and one block.
"Kawhi Leonard came out and hit two big F-you shots to start the half," said VanVleet. "There's no defence for that, there's no schemes for that. That's two big boy shots."
Leonard's Game 4 performance gives him 684 points in these playoffs, good enough for 8th all-time.
Freddy the Warrior
Backup point guard Fred VanVleet has been the Raptors' best bench player since the birth of his son halfway through the Eastern Conference Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks.
VanVleet added to his legendary status in Game 4 when he took a sharp elbow from Shaun Livingston in the fourth quarter just below his eye, causing him to not only bleed (and receive seven stitches), but also lose a tooth. The 25-year-old left briefly for concussion protocol and was available to return for Toronto if they needed him, but sat the rest of the game on the bench.
VanVleet scored eight points, four rebounds and six assists over nearly 29 minutes of action.
Serge Ibaka From the Bench
Ibaka scored 20 points with four rebounds and two blocks, highlighted by a massive swat and three-pointer in the third.
Raptor Fans Erupt
Just like every big win during this playoff run, fans of the Raptors showed their passion immediately after the game both in Oakland and back home in Toronto. One can only imagine what the scene will be like Monday if they win it all on home court.