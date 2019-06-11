So close, Canada. But not quite.

The Golden State Warriors narrowly defeated the Toronto Raptors 106-105 Monday to take Game 5 and send things back to Oakland for Game 6.

While it may not have been the result the Raptors were looking for, Monday's matchup wasn't without its drama.

Take a look at some of the best reactions and moments from a heartbreaking loss for the Raptors:

DURANT RETURNS, LEAVES HURT

It became official Monday afternoon that Kevin Durant would make his return from a calf injury that sidelined him since May 8. In the first few minutes of the game, Durant's presence was felt as Golden State got out to an early lead. Durant connected on first two shots -- both threes -- and the Warriors sat on top 34-28 at the end of the first quarter.

But disaster struck in the second frame.

While making a cut at the top of the three-point line, Durant went down without being touched and immediately grabbed his lower right leg. When play stopped, all eyes shifted to the former MVP.

Kevin Durant re-injures leg, limps off under support of Curry and Iguodala. WATCH @ https://t.co/KdzktMG6WR pic.twitter.com/4SHq2yd21n — BarDown (@BarDown) June 11, 2019

Durant struggled to get to his feet and needed the assistance of teammates Steph Curry and Andre Iguodala to get to the locker room. Durant was ruled out for Game 5 in the third quarter and is scheduled to have an MRI on Tuesday. After the game, Warriors general manager Bob Myers said it was an Achilles injury, confirming the fears of many given the nature of the injury.

The basketball world was supportive of the fallen superstar:

Payers up for the big bro KD. God got you!

🙌🏿🙏🏿 — Victor Oladipo (@VicOladipo) June 11, 2019

Even with all the things @KDTrey5 has done. This is the most fan(ed) out I’ve been. He knew he wasn’t right but he wanted to be there for his brothers. That’s sports! That’s love! — DWade (@DwyaneWade) June 11, 2019

MAJOR RESPECT for KD wanting to rush back and try to help his team win a Championship... Get Back Healthy Bro🙏🏽 — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) June 11, 2019

Even Drake got in on the action, consoling Durant after the injury.

Drake consoles KD after injury Drake gives Kevin Durant a pat on the back, as he walks off the court after re-injuring his right leg.

DURANT COMMENTS ON INJURY

Following the game, Durant shared a heartfelt message with his team on his Instagram story.

"I'm hurting deep in the soul right now I can't lie but seeing my brothers get this win was like taking a shot of tequila, I got new life lol," Durant wrote after the game.

Emotional scene post-game as the Warriors reacted to Durant's Achilles injury. Bob Myers fought back tears and took the blame, Klay said they're going to win for KD, Steph called him a "special individual", said this is bigger than basketball and championships. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) June 11, 2019

"I just told the team I didn't know what to say because on the one hand I'm so proud of them — just amazing heart and grit they showed. On the other, I'm just devastated for Kevin. It's a bizarre feeling we all have right now," Warriors coach Steve Kerr said.

“The people that questioned whether he wanted to get back and play were wrong. He’s one of the most misunderstood people. He’s a good teammate and I’m lucky to know him," GM Bob Myers said. See more of Myers' emotional post-game interview below.

Emotional Warriors GM on Durant's injury: 'It's not fair' Warriors general manager Bob Myers confirmed that Kevin Durant suffered an Achilles injury and through tears, was willing to accept the blame and defended Durant from the criticism he has received throughout his recovery in these playoffs.

WHO STEPPED UP?

The Warriors had been playing without their superstar forward for most of the series and had to do it again for most of Game 5. Steph Curry had 31 points, Klay Thompson had 26 and DeMarcus Cousins chipped in with 14 on an efficient 6-of-8 from the field as the Warriors held off a huge fourth quarter from Kawhi Leonard to extend the series.

This series just got interesting! Steph best game of the series hands down! Toronto blew a Golden opportunity! This could be trouble and for some strange reason I’m thinking a Game 7! — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) June 11, 2019

After the game, Curry was charged up about the win.

Curry full of emotion after gutsy performance by Warriors Stephen Curry was emotional when speaking to Doris Burke after the Warriors' Game 5 win over the Raptors to keep them alive in the NBA Finals.

But the biggest play of the game may have come on the defensive end when Draymond Green closely contested -- and appeared to get a piece of -- a game-winning three-point attempt from Kyle Lowry at the buzzer. If not for Green's close-out, the Raps could easily be NBA Champions.

According to ESPN, Golden State is the first team to win a one-point game when facing elimination in the Finals since the 1988 Los Angeles Lakers.

THE AFTERMATH

Despite the heartbreaking loss, Raptors fans in downtown Toronto didn't seem too concerned.

Random "Raps in 6" chants popping up all over downtown Toronto pic.twitter.com/mGWWVt7myu — TSN (@TSN_Sports) June 11, 2019

"Raps in six! Raps in six!" chanted fans outside near Scotiabank Arena.

VanVleet: "We had a chance to win the championship tonight and we didn't do it. We didn't play well enough, we didn't execute enough down the stretch, and that stings a little bit. But there's a lot more basketball to play." — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) June 11, 2019

"We didn't play well enough, we didn't execute enough down the stretch, and that stings a little bit. There's a lot more basketball to play," Raps guard Fred VanVleet said.

Well, there's some, but the Raptors hope not very much. They'll get another shot to close things out as Game 6 goes Thursday night.

