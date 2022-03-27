Sports world reacts to Canada making the World Cup since 1986

Canadian sports fans everywhere celebrate as Canada's soccer team has made the World Cup for the first time in 36 years. Here is some of the reaction pouring in.

Injured Canadian midfielder Alphonso Davies was just a little excited seeing his team take the next step.

Davies goal reactions are the BEST. 🇨🇦😂



(Twitch: Alphonso Davies) pic.twitter.com/vN8E4G0yao — TSN (@TSN_Sports) March 27, 2022

Toronto Star columnist Bruce Arthur took the time to point out all of the obstacles Canadian soccer fans had to go through over the years in order to get to this point.

All the failures, all the CONCACAFian humiliations, all the fans of the game who just wanted better, and Canada's men are going to the World Cup for the second time ever. That's earned. — Bruce Arthur (@bruce_arthur) March 27, 2022

TSN's Matthew Scianitti makes sure to give Canada's head coach John Herdman the credit he deserves for Canada to get this far.

Think about it: Only John Herdman could get the men this far. Herdman understood the mentality of the Canadian soccer player — men and women — and the need to make them feel they could take on the world. Now, The World awaits. — Matthew Scianitti (@TSNScianitti) March 27, 2022

TSN's Jay Onrait found his own way to celebrate the historic win.

Guess who just qualified for the World Cup? The CANADIANS!!! 🇨🇦⚽️ pic.twitter.com/6hHdRgZDU5 — JayOnSC (@JayOnSC) March 27, 2022

Forward and member of Canada's women's national team Janine Beckie wants this success to be the new standard for Canadian soccer.

Love to see BMO full for this game!



These men deserve to be supported like this. I hope to see these crowds as a new standard for both the MNT & WNT moving forward!



Qualifying for a World Cup in front of this crowd 🙌🏼🙌🏼🇨🇦 @CanadaSoccerEN — Janine Beckie (@janinebeckie) March 27, 2022

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is joining in on the celebration.

That’s what I’m talking about! Congratulations to the Canada men’s national soccer team – taking us to the World Cup for the first time in 36 years. #CANMNT https://t.co/nSnP88GGEg — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) March 27, 2022

Canadian sports teams are lending their congratulations to Canada Soccer.

SAY IT LOUD



WE THE NORTH 🗣🗣🗣 https://t.co/sUFFC7jAZA — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) March 27, 2022