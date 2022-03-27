27m ago
Sports world reacts to Canada making the World Cup since 1986
Canadian sports fans everywhere celebrate as Canada's soccer team has made the World Cup for the first time in 36 years. Here is some of the reaction pouring in.
TSN.ca Staff
FIFA World Cup Qualifying: Canada 4, Jamaica 0
Injured Canadian midfielder Alphonso Davies was just a little excited seeing his team take the next step.
Toronto Star columnist Bruce Arthur took the time to point out all of the obstacles Canadian soccer fans had to go through over the years in order to get to this point.
TSN's Matthew Scianitti makes sure to give Canada's head coach John Herdman the credit he deserves for Canada to get this far.
TSN's Jay Onrait found his own way to celebrate the historic win.
Forward and member of Canada's women's national team Janine Beckie wants this success to be the new standard for Canadian soccer.
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is joining in on the celebration.
Canadian sports teams are lending their congratulations to Canada Soccer.