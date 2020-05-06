Reading Between the Lines: Taking a closer look at UFC 249 from a betting perspective

The UFC returns this weekend on TSN and, unlike most professional sports, the promotion has embraced the realities of sports betting for some time, consistently displaying the betting line for each athlete during fighter introductions on the broadcast.

The lines move, sometimes dramatically, from when they open to when the referee drops their arm and begins the bout.

Let’s delve deeper and look at some of the lines for this weekend’s event:

Biggest favourite

Ryan Spann (-400) vs. Sam Alvey (+325)

Ryan Spann is considered one of the top prospects in the light heavyweight division.

Spann is 3-0 since joining the promotion with his last two victories coming inside the distance.

With an 88 per cent finishing rate, the 28-year-old Spann is dangerous from start to finish, combining savvy submission skills, a rarity in the light heavyweight division and solid power with three of his last five wins coming by way of first-round knockout.

While Alvey also possesses solid power, evidenced in his 19 career knockouts, only one of those has come in the light heavyweight division, where he has lost three straight.

This matchup is a matter of trajectory, where a younger Spann is on the rise, coached by Sayif Saud, one of the top coaches in mixed martial arts, while Alvey, who just turned 34, is seemingly on the decline.

Spann is also a natural light heavyweight, standing six-foot-five with an 81.5-inch reach, while Alvey is a natural middleweight, who has even competed at welterweight in past years.

You can catch the UFC 249 PRELIMS this Saturday, May 9, at 8 PM ET on TSN 1 and 4.

Biggest line movement

Opening line: Fabricio Werdum (-220) vs. Aleksei Oleinik (+170)

Current line: Fabricio Werdum (-330) vs. Aleksei Oleinik (+270)

Werdum vs. Oleinik seems like an easy one to break down on paper.

Werdum, a former UFC heavyweight champion, makes his return following a suspension levied by USADA and despite being 42 years of age, he will be slightly younger than his opponent.

The big issue for Oleinik here is that Werdum has him seemingly beat in every area.

Oleinik’s striking has improved over the years, but not as much as Werdum’s has under coach Rafael Cordeiro and most of Oleinik’s victories (46, to be exact) have come via submission due to the heavyweight division’s lack of wherewithal in this department.

That will not be the case when he faces Werdum, the most decorated Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu practitioner in the history of heavyweight mixed martial arts.

The circumstances seem like a slam dunk for Werdum’s return.

Odds and Ends

- This is only the second time in the last 10 years that Dominick Cruz has been an underdog. He has never lost as an underdog.

- Michelle Waterson is 3-2 as an underdog in the UFC.

- Yorgan de Castro has never been favoured to win a fight, he is 2-0 in those fights.

- Henry Cejudo was an underdog in his previous three fights and went 3-0. He is favoured for the first time since December of 2017.

- This is the eighth straight fight where Donald Cerrone has been an underdog. He is 2-5 in his last seven.

- Tony Ferguson has only been an underdog once in his 16-fight career and will be a favourite on Saturday

- This is the sixth straight fight where Uriah Hall is an underdog. He was 2-3 in his previous five bouts.