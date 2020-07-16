The UFC hosts its third event in eight days Saturday night on the promotion's trip to Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.

This weekend’s card is the rare UFC Fight Night card hosted by a championship bout, which is a rematch from this past February's controversial vacant flyweight title matchup between Deiveson Figueiredo and Joseph Benavidez, which Figueiredo won after knocking out Benavidez following an unintentional clashing of heads.

While Figueiredo emerged victorious, he was unable to secure the flyweight championship due to missing weight prior to the event.

Now, the two will run it back with the vacant title on the line once again.

A Tale of Two Lines

Deiveson Figueiredo (-210) vs. Joseph Benavidez (+175)

The last time these two met, Benavidez was regarded as the favourite, opening at -165, but the narrative has changed following the first bout where Figueiredo defeated Benavidez.

Why?:

In the previous bout, all three judges awarded Benavidez the first round before he was finished in the second.

Benavidez attributes the loss to a collision of heads missed by the referee, which wobbled him, allowing Figueiredo to capitalize.

While it’s difficult to predict what would have happened should the collision of heads not occurred, Benavidez winning the first round is an indicator that this should be a more evenly matched bout than advertised.

This will be the fourth attempt for Benavidez to become the undisputed flyweight champion, which has been his goal since competing in the inaugural flyweight title bout at UFC 152 in Toronto in 2012 and knowing how skilled he is, he is a solid value play at this price.



The Most Significant Line Movement

Marc Diakiese (-155) vs. Rafael Fiziev (+135)

Diakiese opened as a -230 favourite and the line has moved down to -155.

Why?:

In what will likely be a bout contested mostly on the feet, Diakiese may have been given too much credit by the oddsmakers.

While Diakiese is a very skilled striker, the accolades of his opponent Fiziev in the Muay Thai space are worth mentioning.

Fiziev has won multiple titles in worldwide Muay Thai competitions and while he was knocked out early in his UFC debut, he recently bounced back with a unanimous decision win over Alex White.

While Diakiese is the more well-rounded of the two, if this fight is mostly a standup affair, Fiziev will be dangerous for the entire bout.



Middleweights Look to Rebound

Kelvin Gastelum (-110) vs. Jack Hermansson (-110)

After both Gastelum and Hermansson were title hopefuls in the middleweight divisions, both of their momentums slowed following losses. Both will look to put themselves back into the title picture with a win.

Why?:

This is a very evenly matched bout and the betting line confirms that, as both Gastelum and Hermansson need to make a statement to be considered contenders once again.

Hermansson will have the size advantage, but that is nothing Gastelum will not already be used to.

After a loss to middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and a lacklustre performance against Darren Till, Gastelum went from being a title hopeful to being in the middle of the pack and staring down an uncertain future.

Hermansson’s momentum was slowed by Jared Cannonier, who knocked him out early in the second round of their bout.

While Hermansson is crafty, if Gastelum shows up looking like the Gastelum of old, he will certainly have his hands full.

Odds and Ends:

* Prior to this bout, Benavidez has only been an underdog twice in his UFC career.

* Grant Dawson has been favoured in all four of his UFC outings.

* Montel Jackson has been a favourite in all six of his UFC outings.

* Khadis Ibragimov is an underdog for the first time in his UFC career. He is 0-2 as the favourite in UFC bouts.

* At +175, Brett Johns has never been this big of an underdog in his UFC career.

Odds courtesy: 5 Dimes