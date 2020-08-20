With Petr Yan the newly crowned bantamweight champion and a bout between Marlon Moraes and Cory Sandhagen scheduled, the next title challenger has yet to be determined. Although Aljamain Sterling has been considered the obvious choice, this weekend’s UFC Fight Night main event in Las Vegas between Pedro Munhoz and Frankie Edgar could determine a viable backup plan.

Former champion Edgar a sizeable underdog

Frankie Edgar (+215) vs. Pedro Munhoz (-255)

Edgar, the former lightweight champion, makes his long awaited bantamweight debut after spending nearly seven years competing at featherweight. That's where he unsuccessfully challenged for the division's championship on three occasions, one of which was for the interim title that became the undisputed title when Conor McGregor moved to the lightweight division.

He enters the division as a more than two-to-one underdog against Munhoz, the 33-year-old Brazilian.

Why?:

The last two years have been rough for Edgar, who at 38 appears to be slowing down. Since 2018, the American has gone 1-3, with his lone win being a decision win over Cub Swanson, who Edgar had previously defeated.

Edgar also had the reputation of being difficult to finish, but in this recent stretch he has suffered two first round knockouts at the hands of Chan Sung Jung and Brian Ortega.

His opponent Munhoz has gone 7-2 since 2016, with both losses coming by decision and has been considered a perennial top-10 bantamweight.

After more than a year away from the cage, Munhoz will look to bounce back following a loss to top contender Aljamain Sterling. That followed two straight first round knockouts of Bryan Caraway and former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt, undoubtedly the biggest win of Munhoz’s career.

This line indicates to me that bettors and the oddsmakers feel that Edgar does not have much left in the tank and that his bantamweight debut will be unsuccessful. However, given that Edgar fought for the featherweight championship just one year ago and went five full rounds with then-champion Max Holloway, I would consider this to be a buyer beware situation if you are on the Munhoz side.

Agapova a massive favourite

Mariya Agapova (-1375) vs. Shana Dobson (+900)

Since winning her UFC debut by defeating Ariel Beck on The Ultimate Fighter Finale in which she participated, 31-year-old American Shana Dobson has gone 0-3 and this bout against Mariya Agapova, considered by many to be a top prospect, looks like a lopsided affair.

Why?:

Agapova, the 23-year-old Kazakhstani, looked impressive in her UFC debut against Hannah Cifers in June, but don’t let appearances fool you, Cifers had no business being in there against her.

While Cifers is certainly a UFC-calibre fighter, she is more suited to fighting at atomweight (105 pounds) - a division that does not yet exist in the UFC - rather than flyweight, where she was at a major size disadvantage against Agapova.

As a result, Agapova was able to look phenomenal in her debut.

Regardless, Agapova will now try to prove that the hype is real when she faces a true flyweight in Dobson with a full camp. Dobson has not had much success of late in the promotion.

This fight is Agapova’s to win, but at this price it might be better to take a wait-and-see approach before we anoint Agapova as a future contender.

Odds and Ends:

· Edgar is 3-1 when he is more than a +200 underdog.

· Dobson is 0-2 as an underdog.

· Mike Rodriguez is 0-3 as a favourite and 1-0 as an underdog in the UFC.

· There are six debuting fighters on this card.



​Odds courtesy of 5 Dimes