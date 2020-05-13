Glover Teixeira has never been afraid of hard work

Let’s take a look at some of the interesting betting lines heading into UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Teixeira

The Canadian Underdog

Sarah Moras (+320) vs. Sijara Eubanks (-350)

Moras has been hit and miss throughout her UFC tenure, with a 3-4 record in the promotion. However, Moras is coming off of a great performance against Liana Jojua and has improved since moving to Las Vegas full-time after leaving her job at Canada Post.

Eubanks is also improving at a quick rate since working with legendary coach Mark Henry, but she is 0-2 since moving to bantamweight.

This looks to be a setup fight for Eubanks, however, don't underestimate Moras in this spot.

The Moras by submission proposition bet offers particularly good value.

Biggest line movement:

Opening line: Ray Borg (-125) vs Ricky Simon (+105)

Current line: Ray Borg (+140) vs. Ricky Simon (-150)

I believe that size is the main factor in this line movement.

Both fighters have great grappling acumen, but Borg is considered to be a natural flyweight and the perception is that Simon will be the bigger, stronger fighter.

That being said, Borg is deceptively powerful, especially if he gets into a strong grappling position. He will advance and make life difficult.

Borg is being underestimated here and that's why the line movement is a bit surprising.

Odds and Ends:

- Anthony Smith is undefeated (2-0) as a favourite in the UFC’s light heavyweight division

- Every light heavyweight fight Smith has had has been against a former champion or light heavyweight title challenger. He is undefeated in those fights (4-0) with the exception of his loss to current champion Jon Jones

- Chase Sherman makes his UFC return as a favourite. He has not been favoured in a bout in three years.

- This is the first time that Ray Borg has been an underdog in a non-title bout in more than six years.