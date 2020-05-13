55m ago
Reading Between the Lines: UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Teixeira
The UFC returned with an action-packed card this past weekend and the train rolls on with two events this week, including the first Fight Night card since March. Let’s take a look at some of the interesting betting lines heading into UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Teixeira
TSN.ca Staff,
Glover Teixeira has never been afraid of hard work
The Canadian Underdog
Sarah Moras (+320) vs. Sijara Eubanks (-350)
Moras has been hit and miss throughout her UFC tenure, with a 3-4 record in the promotion. However, Moras is coming off of a great performance against Liana Jojua and has improved since moving to Las Vegas full-time after leaving her job at Canada Post.
Eubanks is also improving at a quick rate since working with legendary coach Mark Henry, but she is 0-2 since moving to bantamweight.
This looks to be a setup fight for Eubanks, however, don't underestimate Moras in this spot.
The Moras by submission proposition bet offers particularly good value.
Biggest line movement:
Opening line: Ray Borg (-125) vs Ricky Simon (+105)
Current line: Ray Borg (+140) vs. Ricky Simon (-150)
I believe that size is the main factor in this line movement.
Both fighters have great grappling acumen, but Borg is considered to be a natural flyweight and the perception is that Simon will be the bigger, stronger fighter.
That being said, Borg is deceptively powerful, especially if he gets into a strong grappling position. He will advance and make life difficult.
Borg is being underestimated here and that's why the line movement is a bit surprising.
Odds and Ends:
- Anthony Smith is undefeated (2-0) as a favourite in the UFC’s light heavyweight division
- Every light heavyweight fight Smith has had has been against a former champion or light heavyweight title challenger. He is undefeated in those fights (4-0) with the exception of his loss to current champion Jon Jones
- Chase Sherman makes his UFC return as a favourite. He has not been favoured in a bout in three years.
- This is the first time that Ray Borg has been an underdog in a non-title bout in more than six years.