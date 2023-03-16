Ready for the Madness? NCAA tournament tips off at 12:15 p.m. ET on TSN

The first round of the 2023 NCAA men's basketball tips off today with ninth-seeded West Virginia taking on eighth seed Maryland in the South Region at 12:15 p.m. ET/9:15 a.m. PT on TSN.

The two sides are expected to be tightly matched, with West Virginia entering as a 2.5-point favourite, according to FanDuel.

You can watch every game of the first round LIVE across the TSN Network and the TSN App, or view up to four live games at once on the TSN.ca Multiplex. Coverage starts at Noon ET/9am PT.

Fourth-seeded Virginia is set to face 13th seed Furman at 12:40 p.m. ET/9:40 a.m. PT. as they look to avoid the first major upset of the tournament. Virginia is a 5.5-point favourite at FanDuel entering the second game of the day.

Seventh seed Missouri faces No. 10 seed Utah State in the third matchup at 1:40 p.m. ET/10:40 a.m. PT. An offensive showdown is expected with the highest over/under of the day set for the matchup at 155.5. Utah State is a slight favourite at -1.5.

Four games will live across the TSN Network when No. 1 seed Kansas face 16 seed Howard in the West Region at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT. Kansas, the reigning tournament champions, are 22.5-point favourites against Howard, who went 22-12 this season.

Remaining Thursday lineup:

(1) Alabama vs. (16) Texas A&M-Corpus Christi – 2:45pm ET/11:45pm PT

(5) San Diego State vs. (12) Charleston – 3:10pm ET/12:10pm PT.

(2) Arizona vs. (15) Princeton – 4:10pm ET/1:10pm PT.

(8) Arkansas vs. (9) Illinois – 4:30pm ET/1:30pm PT.

(8) Iowa vs. (9) Auburn – 6:50pm ET/3:50pm PT.

(5) Duke vs. (12) Oral Roberts – 7:10 p.m. ET/4:10 p.m. PT.

(2) Texas vs. (15) Colgate – 7:25 p.m. ET/4:25 p.m. PT.

(7) Northwestern vs. (10) Boise St. – 7:35 p.m. ET/4:35pm PT.

(1) Houston vs. (16) Northern Kentucky – 9 :20 p.m. ET/6:20 p.m. PT.

(4) Tennessee vs. (13) Louisiana - 9:40 p.m. ET/6:40 p.m. PT.

(7) Texas A&M vs. (10) Penn State – 9:55 p.m. ET/6:55 p.m. PT.

(2) UCLA vs. UNC Asheville – 10:05 p.m. ET/7 :05 p.m. PT.