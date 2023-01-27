This weekend the Premier Hockey Federation will bring their All-Star game north of the border for the first time, with a game in Toronto that will air on TSN and ESPN2 Sunday night at 7pm et.

The PHF, the only women’s professional hockey league in North America, has seen unprecedented growth in everything from media coverage to partnerships to advances in player health and wellness, in the past year, and much of that has been under the watch of Reagan Carey, who joined the PHF as Commissioner last spring after serving USA Hockey's director of women's hockey from 2010.

We caught up with Reagan to give us more insight into the plans of the PHF now and into the rest of their season.

You enter this weekend close to nine months into the job, after coming over from USA Hockey. What is the mantra that you want everyone associated with the sport to know?

It’s pretty simple. Every day we are building the world’s best-owned, best-run professional women’s hockey league and creating something special for our players, fans, and partners. We never stop trying to improve. We keep engaging with new partners, expanding and upgrading both our player pool and our career opportunities for our athletes, and will be relentless in making sure that the PHF is best- in- class for all involved; players, stakeholders, business partners and staff.

For those who love the game but are just learning about the PHF, especially across Canada, tell us more about where the league is today.

Our 150 players are talented, skilled, professional athletes from Canada, the United States, and come from strong hockey markets from around the world. For Canadian fans, in addition to the Toronto Six, we added the Montreal Force this year and are continuing our efforts to connect with both leadership and fans to make sure everyone sees and understands the great talent we have…a core of international stars, elite North American players with Olympic and World Championship experience, and a growing list of rising stars who will be the faces of our game for years to come. Every PHF player has full medical benefits and the recent historic increase of our salary cap to $1.5 million per team reflects our commitment to lifting the bottom floor of compensation so that, eventually, all of our players are with us full-time. The increased salary cap also demonstrates the continued commitment of our ownership and their unwavering belief in our players.

There has also been substantial increases in the past nine months on facilities and media, how has that played out?

If you want to be best-in-class you have to provide a best- in- class experience. Our Board of Governors understands this concept and it has already led to upgraded facilities where we are playing in the New York area for the Metropolitan Riveters, near Hartford for the Connecticut Whale, and in Minnesota for the Whitecaps. This is all in addition to the best- in- class training facility the Force have in place for their athletes. These are all upgrades in both the fan and the player experience. Then you have our two-year agreement to broadcast all PHF games on ESPN+ which includes TSN+ in Canada. This is a big part of our expanded digital storytelling opportunities that is presented on all of our platforms, and special events like this Sunday’s All-Star Game help us connect with more fans and even larger audiences on ESPN2 and TSN linear channels. All of this leads to a better experience for all; you can watch our athletes on any device across North America, and our increased attendance numbers and positive feedback from fans show that they are enjoying the in-game experiences as well. Even with that we are just scratching the surface of all we will be achieving in the next few years, which makes this very exciting for all involved, especially the generation of new fans coming on board and young athletes entering the pipeline.

From a business perspective, how has enterprise value grown?

There's more interest in women's sports than ever before and that excitement is accruing to our benefit. For example, this weekend we have brands ranging from Air Canada and Sailun Tire as presenting partners, to others that include Discover, Athleta, Canadian Tire, Cleveland Clinic, BladeTech Hockey, Warrior, HEARTLENT Group, and Blue Blazer Travel. Regionally, you are seeing teams engage in fun projects like craft beer collaborations that our teams in Connecticut, Minnesota, and Boston have done, or in the New York area, where Westinghouse has come on board as a jersey sponsor. Those are just a few examples that keep expanding every day.

Lastly, how has the support been from the NHL and its clubs, or other organizations throughout hockey?

We are fully wired into the hockey world at all levels and that includes the NHL. For example, in the past few weeks we have had a great experience with the Pittsburgh Penguins to host a neutral site game we had in their city, and all our teams continue to strengthen relationships with all the organizations in the five markets we play in who have been supportive in various ways. We believe in collaboration, and in using what we are doing at the PHF to grow not just women’s hockey, but hockey for all. We will be relentless in that pursuit, and this weekend is the next step in that fun and engaging journey. Our road to success is long and we are just in the first few miles.