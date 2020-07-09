Real Betis have found their man.

The club appointed former Manchester City and Real Madrid boss Manuel Pellegrini as their new manager on a deal that takes the Chilean through 2023.

"Real Betis have appointed a coach of a high level and big international prestige to elevate the performance of the first team in a three-year project," the club said a statement.

The 66-year-old Pellegrini takes over for Rubi, who was fired late last month.

Betis becomes the fourth Spanish club helmed by Pellegrini. The Santiago native also managed Villarreal (2004 to 2009), Real (2009 to 2010) and Malaga (2010 to 2013).

In 2014, Pellegrini led City to a Premier League and League Cup title.

His last job was with West Ham, who fired Pellegrini after 18 months this past December.

Betis currently sits 13th in the La Liga table with three matches remaining in the season.