Not only is the "interim" tag gone from Santiago Solari's title, but he's got some job security now.

Real Madrid announced on Tuesday that Solari has been appointed as the permanent first-team head coach and given a contract extension through the 2020-21 season.

Solari, 42, took over the club at the end of last month following the firing of Julen Lopetegui. The Argentine has gotten off to the best start by any Real manager, winning all of his first four matches.

According to Spanish federation regulations, an interim manager cannot be in place for more than two weeks, so Real was forced to either make Solari's job permanent or name another manager.

Solari has been with Real since 2013 when he was appointed academy manager. He spent the last two seasons at the helm of Los Blancos' reserve squad.

A midfielder in his playing days, Solari spent five seasons with Real from 2000 to 2005, winning two La Liga titles and a Champions League.

Real currently sits sixth in the La Liga table, four points behind leaders Barcelona.