The highly anticipated rematch between Mo Salah and Sergio Ramos will not be happening after all.

Ramos announced on Thursday that he picked up a calf injury while on international duty with Spain and will now miss both legs of Real Madrid's Champions League quarterfinal tie with Liverpool.

"If there is something that hurts me, it is not being able to help the team in these highly demanding matches in which we play the season and also not being able to return the love and energy that you transmit to me on the pitch," the 35-year-old Ramos wrote on Instagram. "I can't do anything but speak frankly, work hard and cheer on the team with my soul."

The injury occurred during Spain's 3-1 World Cup qualifier win over Kosovo on Wednesday.

The tie with Liverpool represents a rematch of the 2018 Champions League Final in which a hard tackle from Ramos gave Salah a shoulder injury severe enough that he missed Egypt's opening games at that summer's World Cup. Real won the game 3-1.

Salah insists he doesn't harbour any ill will towards Ramos.

"That game is in the past, so I don't think about it," Salah told Spanish outlet Marca earlier this week. "I'm thinking about the team. Everyone is focused on their team and everyone wants to win... that's it."

The two legs of the quarterfinal are set for Apr. 6 and Apr. 14.

Ramos will also miss the next edition of El Clasico versus Barcelona on Apr. 10 at the Bernabeu.

Los Blancos sit in third place in the La Liga table on 60 points, six points adrift of leaders Atletico with 10 matches remaining.