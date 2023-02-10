Carlo Ancelotti has denied rumours that he's set to become the new Brazil manager.

Speaking ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup final in Morocco, the 63-year-old Ancelotti said he's only focused on his current job.

"I don't know anything about this, I don't even know what they reported in Brazil," Ancelotti said. "I'm Real Madrid coach. My contract is until June 2024."

A native of Reggiolo, Italy, Ancelotti is in his second spell at the Bernabeu, having previously spent three seasons at the club from 2013 to 2015. With Los Blancos, Ancelotti has won a La Liga title, a Copa del Rey and a pair of Champions League titles, including last season's.

The only manager to win league titles in La Liga, the Premier League, Serie A, Ligue 1 and the Bundesliga, the well traveled Ancelotti has also managed at Reggiana, Parma, Juventus, Milan, Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich, Napoli and Everton.

Real is set to meet Saudi side Al-Hilal in Saturday's Club World Cup final.