One of Europe's hottest young talents is expected to land at the Bernabeu.

Fabrizio Romano reports Real Madrid is closing in on the signing of England midfielder Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund.

🚨⚪️ Real Madrid are close to complete deal to sign Jude Bellingham, confirmed. Negotiations are progressing to the final stages.



Personal terms are almost agreed — Juni Calafat, crucial again.



New meeting has been scheduled to complete the agremeent with Borussia Dortmund.

Bellingham, 19, was expected to spark a bidding war among a host of heavyweights with Manchester City, Manchester United and Liverpool among them.

A native of Birmingham, Bellingham is currently in his third season with Dortmund, after having arrived in the summer of 2020 from hometown club Birmingham City in a move believed to have been worth £25 million.

In three seasons with the club, Bellingham has made 90 league appearances, including 29 during the current campaign, and scored nine goals.

Internationally, Bellingham has been capped 24 times by the Three Lions and was a member of the squad at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The addition of Bellingham would represent another step in Real's rejuvenation of an aging midfield that has also seen the arrivals of France midfielders Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni in recent transfer windows.