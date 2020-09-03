Gareth Bale hasn't played in England since 2013, but says he would be open to returning.

But the disgruntled Real Madrid forward admits that decisions about his future aren't his alone to make.

"It's not really in my hands," the 31-year-old Bale told Sky Sports of a potential return to the Premier League. "If those options arise, it's something I'd look at for sure. We'll see what happens, we have plenty of time in this transfer window and a couple of others as well. Time will tell but mainly I think the reason is that the decision is in Real Madrid's hands."

The Wales international joined Real from Tottenham Hotspur in a then world-record £85.1 million transfer. While he shined in the early days of his Bernabeu career, he's now been largely frozen out of the first team by manager Zinedine Zidane and a move to a Chinese Super League club last summer was quashed at the last minute.

"I tried to leave last year, but they blocked everything at the last second," Bale said. "It was a project I was excited for but it didn't materialize. There have been other instances where we have tried to go but the club won't allow it or they've done something. It's down to the club. I want to play football, I am still motivated to play football, so I guess it's on the club. They are in control of everything. I have a contract, all I can do is carry on what I am doing and hopefully something comes up."

Bale still believes he has a lot of football left in the tank.

"I am only 31 still but I feel I am in great shape still and feel like I have a lot to give," Bale said. "We will see what happens. It's in the club's hands, but they make things very difficult to be honest."

Bale is currently on international duty with Wales in UEFA Nations League action. Wales plays Finland later on Thursday before a match with Bulgaria on Sunday.