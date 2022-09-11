20m ago
Real Salt Lake and D.C. United finish in scoreless tie
The Canadian Press
SANDY, Utah (AP) — Zac MacMath made three saves for Real Salt Lake and David Ochoa had seven saves for D.C. United in a 0-0 draw Saturday.
RSL (11-9-10) outshot United (7-17-6) 16-8, with eight shots on goal to three for United.
RSL next plays on Wednesday against Austin on the road, and United will visit Sporting Kansas City on Tuesday.
