24m ago
Real Salt Lake, Columbus play to scoreless draw
Eloy Room finished with four saves to help the Columbus Crew earn a scoreless draw with Real Salt Lake on Saturday night.
The Canadian Press
SANDY, Utah (AP) — Eloy Room finished with four saves to help the Columbus Crew earn a scoreless draw with Real Salt Lake on Saturday night.
Zac MacMath had two saves for Real Salt Lake (8-4-5).
Real Salt Lake took 11 shots, five more than Columbus (4-5-6). RSL had a 4-2 edge in shots on goal.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports