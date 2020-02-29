ORLANDO, Fla. — Zac Macmath made two saves for Real Salt Lake in a scoreless draw with Orlando City on Saturday night in their MLS season opener.

Orlando City outshot Real Salt Lake 5-2, with two shots on goal to one for Real Salt Lake.

Pedro Gallese saved the only shot he faced for Orlando City.

