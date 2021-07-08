SANDY, Utah — Damir Kreilach had a brace and Real Salt Lake handed the Vancouver Whitecaps a 4-0 loss on Wednesday.

The result extended Vancouver's winless drought to eight games and kept the 'Caps (2-7-4) firmly entrenched at the bottom of the Western Conference standings.

Kreilach put away his first of the night in the first minute of the game and followed it up with a header in the 57th minute. Albert Rusnak added a successful penalty kick in the 74th and Anderson Julio added a goal in injury time.

Vancouver maintained 55.2 per cent of the possession throughout the game, but Salt Lake dominated the shots 18-11 and 8-2 on target.

Goalkeeper Thomas Hasal had four stops in his first game of the season for the slumping Whitecaps. At the other end of the field, David Ochoa made two saves to collect his second clean sheet of the year.

While the 'Caps were listed on the scoresheet as the home side, the game took place at RSL's Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy, Utah, where Vancouver has been based out of this year due to pandemic-related border closures.

Play had barely kicked off Wednesday when the Whitecaps' troubles began.

Just 45 seconds in, Kreilach got a right-footed shot off in the penalty area. Hasal tried to get a hand on it but the ball bounced into the net behind him, giving Real Salt Lake an early 1-0 lead.

With Vancouver's usual starting 'keeper Maxime Crepeau off with the Canadian national team at the Gold Cup, Hasal — who turns 22 on Friday — was making his first start of the year. His last MLS game came on Sept. 20, 2019 when he suffered a concussion in 2-1 win over Salt Lake.

The 'Caps tightened up as the first half went on, holding 55.7 per cent of the possession. Salt Lake outshot the squad 7-5 across the first 45 minutes of the game, including 3-1 in shots on target.

Deiber Caicedo had Vancouver's best chance of the half after Kreilach chopped him down outside the top of the penalty area. The Colombian forward took the ensuing free kick, driving a shot directly on net but Ochoa made the stop.

Vancouver had another beautiful opportunity in the 53rd minute when Cristian Dajome sent a cross into the box. Brian White tried for sliding shot but was just a moment too late. Caicedo nearly got on the ball at the back post but the attempt went wide.

Minutes later, Kreilach blasted a shot from the top of the penalty area, only to see Hasal leap across the net and make a spectacular superman save.

Kreilach wasn't deterred. Justin Meram sent the Yugoslavian midfielder a cross into the box in the 57th minute and Kreilach put a header in back post to give Salt Lake a 2-0 lead.

Kreilach has been a burr to the 'Caps this season. The midfielder now has seven goals on the year with four coming against Vancouver.

A call on Javain Brown added to the team's woes. The Whitecaps right back was called for taking down Meram just inside the penalty area in the 71st minute. Brown's knee made contact with Meram's head after the collision and the American forward held a towel to his nose as he left the field.

Rusnak took the ensuing penalty shot, beating a diving Hasal with a low ball to the bottom-right corner of the net at the 74-minute mark.

Julio sealed the score at 4-0 four minutes into injury time after an attempt by Kreilach was blocked in the penalty area. The ball fell to Julio, who changed feet, then sent a right-footed shot into the top of the Vancouver net.

The Whitecaps now have a brief reprieve. They'll be back in action on July 17, hosting the L.A. Galaxy in Utah. Real Salt Lake visit Los Angeles FC the same night.

NOTES: Wednesday marked the 10th time this season Vancouver has conceded the first goal of a game. … The 'Caps were without striker Lucas Cavallini, who was called up to the Canadian national team. … Centre back Erik Godoy made his 50th appearance for the Whitecaps.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 7, 2021.