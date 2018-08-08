Thibault Courtois is returning to Madrid.

Chelsea confirmed on Wednesday that the Belgium international goalkeeper is joining Real Madrid, while Croatia midfielder Mateo Kovacic is headed the other way on a season-long loan.

The 26-year-old Courtois spent three seasons on loan at Real's cross-town rivals Atletico from 2011 to 2014.

Capped 65 times by Belgium and instrumental to their third-place finish at this summer's World Cup, Courtois made 154 appearances in all competitions over the past four seasons with Chelsea.

Courtois backstopped the Blues to the 2017 Premier League title and won the FA Cup this past May in a 1-0 win over Manchester United.

Chelsea is expected to finalize a deal for Spain international 'keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga in the hours before the transfer window closes on Thursday as Courtois' replacement.

Kovacic, 24, joined Real from Inter in 2014, but has found his opportunities limited at the Bernabeu. He made 36 appearances in all competitions last year.

Capped 46 times by Croatia, Kovacic was a member of the squad that finished runners-up to France this summer in Russia.

Both deals remain subject to medicals.