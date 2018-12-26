3h ago
Real Sociedad fires coach Garitano and appoints Alguacil
The Canadian Press
MADRID — Real Sociedad has fired coach Asier Garitano and replaced him with reserve-team manager Imanol Alguacil, the Spanish top-flight club said on Wednesday.
Sociedad let Garitano go after four consecutive losses left the side from the Basque Country 15th in the 20-team league.
Garitano took over in the off-season after impressing with Leganes.
Alguacil also briefly coached Sociedad at the end of last season when he replaced Eusebio Sacristan, guiding the team to five wins, a draw and three losses.
Sociedad next plays at Real Madrid on Jan. 6.
Garitano is the sixth coach to be dismissed this season in La Liga.
___
