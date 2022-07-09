Three-time Canadian Olympian and two-time World Champion Rebecca Johnston will serve as guest coach at the Calgary Flames annual prospect development camp, the team announced on Saturday.

Johnston, 32, played five seasons with the CWHL's Calgary Inferno and now plays for the Calgary section of the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association.

The Flames development camp will host 43 prospects (four goalies, 15 defencemen, and 24 forwards) and begin on Tuesday, July 12. In addition to the 18 players in the Flames' system, 25 players have been invited to development camp on a try-out basis.