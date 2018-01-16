What’s in a name?

A lot, potentially when it comes to the prevention of head injuries.

In a paper published earlier this month in the Clinic Journal of Sports Medicine called Why Professional Football Players Chose Not to Reveal Their Concussion Symptoms during a Practice or Game, the McGill University Health Centre under Dr. Scott Delaney found that simply referring to a concussion as a “brain injury” could go a long way in highlighting the severity of the issue.

"Maybe we should just call it brain injury, which it what it is," Delaney said of his findings. "Maybe that would drive it home a little more. Concussions are so ubiquitous; maybe something as simple as changing the word we use can reinforce the severity of the injury. It might just change the culture if people said, 'She injured her brain. This is serious. "'

While it might seem like simple semantics, Dr. Chris Nowinski, the co-founder of the Concussion Legacy Foundation and the co-director of the Center for the Study of Traumatic Encephalopathy at Boston University, agrees.

“Would it work? Yes,” Nowinski told TSN.ca. “There is research that says if you refer to a concussion as a ‘brain injury’ that parents take their child’s injury more seriously and return them more slowly to school and sports. So no question we’re better off calling concussions ‘brain injuries.’”

Delaney’s paper was based on a survey done by 454 Canadian Football League players over the course of the 2016 season. According to the data amassed, 23.4 per cent of those surveyed felt that they had incurred a concussion at some point during the 2015 season, but only 17.9 per cent of those players actually sought treatment.

Though troubling, the survey is in line with previous Delaney research with amateur athletes.

“I remember studying Dr. Delaney’s research on high school and college athletes for my book in 2006, so it’s exciting that he’s also been given access to professional football players and interesting that he’s gotten the same results, but disappointing that he’s gotten those results a decade later after all of this educational work,” Nowinski said.

“Having been an athlete, I understand why CFL players don’t want to report concussions. The reality is, in football at a high level, if you want to keep your job, you’re going to have to hide some of your concussions. The data says that concussions are so frequent that if every concussion is reported, you may run out of players on the field.”

In order to help combat what is a severe lack of self-reporting, the Concussion Legacy Foundation has started the “Team Up, Speak Up” initiative that encourages players to tell coaches if they spot signs of head injuries in their teammates. Nowinski notes that self-reporting doesn’t always happen because players are unwilling to reveal their injuries, but because they are unable to identify them.

“In recognizing that players not only may not want to report their concussions, but many times, aren’t able to recognize their own concussions in real time, we’re trying to educate teammates to look out for and speak up on behalf of their teammates,” Nowinski said of the program.

“We’ve partnered with hundreds of organizations including many national governing bodies to train their coaches to kick off their seasons with a speech that says, ‘If you think your teammate has a concussion, you’re being a good teammate by speaking up and letting me know.’ They may not know they’re hurt and they may get much more severely hurt if they stay in. And that needs to be our culture.”