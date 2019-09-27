The Middle Tennesee Blue Raiders’ (1-2) visit to Ames on Saturday to take on the No. 14 Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium has all the makings of a classic trap game.

Coming off a bye after a win over archrivals Iowa State, the 3-0 Hawkeyes follow up the Middle Tennessee date with two massive Big Ten clashes – in Ann Arbor to take on No. 20 Michigan on October 5 before returning home to face No. 12 Penn State on October 12. It would be understandable if the Hawkeyes’ focus was on the two upcoming conference games and not a game with an unheralded Conference USA team, but head coach Kirk Ferentz says that his team is more than prepared for the task at hand.

You can catch Middle Tennessee vs. No. 14 Iowa LIVE Saturday at Noon et/9am pt on TSN5, TSN Direct and on TSN.ca.

“They have good coaches and they have good players, and if you watch them over the years, they show up and they play hard,” Ferentz said of the Blue Raiders at his weekly availability. “They play hard, they are well-coached and going on the road is not a big deal for them.

“They do that annually and they have had success doing that. The bottom line is we have to get ready to go. We expect them to be ready, no doubt about that and the challenge for us is to be ready and play a good football game.”

Not only is it the first ever meeting between the two teams, Iowa has limited experience against the conference in general. In only seven games against C-USA teams, the Hawkeyes are 6-1. In Iowa’s most recent action against the conference in 2015, they beat North Texas, 62-10.

Like his Iowa counterpart, Blue Raiders head coach (former FSU quarterback) Rick Stockstill has enjoyed a lengthy spell at his respective program. Stockstill is in his 14th season at the helm for Middle Tennessee, while Ferentz is the longest tenured FBS coach - 21 years with the Hawkeyes.

Stockstill says he has a great deal of admiration for Ferentz.

"I don't know [Ferentz] personally, but I have a ton of respect for him and how he runs his program,” Stockstill said at his weekly press conference. “Every year, his team is right there in the mix of things. To be able to stay there as long as he has is a testament to his character and the integrity of the team, how they play, how hard they play.

“I have a lot of respect for him, and I'm looking forward to meeting him and talking to him before the game because I do respect coaches like him."

Heading into the matchup, Stockstill is well aware that his team must shut down quarterback Nate Stanley, who sits on the precipice of Hawkeyes history. Through three games this season, the 22-year-old senior has six touchdowns and no interceptions. With four more touchdowns, Stanley will overtake Drew Tate for second all-time on the Hawkeyes QB list. He needs 17 to top Chuck Long’s 74 for the new all-time mark.

“When you look at how fast quarterbacks get the ball out now, especially who we've played these first three games, the ball comes out fast, and it's hard to get there,” Stockstill said of the plan for Stanley. “Affecting the quarterback is sometimes just as important as getting a sack. They've got a really good offensive line; they do a really good job of max-protect and keeping another guy in there to protect.

“It's going to be hard to get there, but when we do get an opportunity, we've got to take advantage of it. At the same time, if we can get close and make him a little bit uncomfortable, where he's not sitting back there where he's got time to pass the ball. Our guys will play hard, I have no doubt about that."

With a victory, the Hawkeyes can complete a perfect September for the first time since 2015 and firmly position themselves atop the Big Ten West with big conference games on the horizon.

But Ferentz recognizes the danger in slipping up after a bye week.

“We are trying like heck not to,” Ferentz said. “It’s still that team and that week, everybody has to do their job, and the key thing, and this was not like a first game exactly, but it’s a little bit like a first game when you take a break, the danger of breaks is, okay, what’s it going to be like when we come off the break.”

Knowing that an out-of-conference game like this is one that the Hawkeyes must win to gun for their first Big Ten title since 2014, Ferentz will leave it up to his team to make sure all of their bye-week preparation was enough to avoid regression.

“All those decisions you make during a bye week or anything, it’s a little bit like Bowl prep, did you make the right decision and you find out when you start playing again?” he said. “It just gets back to everybody involved taking the responsibility and making sure that they are doing what they are supposed to do to give ourselves a chance to be successful. It’s different every week and every year it’s different.”

Other NCAA action this Saturday on TSN: