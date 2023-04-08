HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Tom Barlow scored in the 17th minute of second-half stoppage time to rally the New York Red Bulls to a 1-1 draw with the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday night.

The two clubs played a MLS record 22 minutes of stoppage time.

Neither team scored until Cristian Espinoza took a pass from Carlos Gruezo and found the net in the 80th minute to put San Jose (3-2-2) on top.

Barlow's equalizer was unassisted and at 107 minutes was the latest ever scored in a MLS match. He helped the Red Bulls (1-2-4) snap a four-match losing streak to the Earthquakes. San Jose had scored at least three goals in each match — its longest such streak against a single opponent.

The Earthquakes were trying to win four of their first seven matches for the first time since their 2012 Supporters' Shield-winning season.

The Red Bulls have just seven points through seven matches, despite conceding only six goals.

New York outshot San Jose 15-10 with a 5-3 edge in shots on goal.

Carlos Coronel had two saves for New York. JT Marcinkowski stopped four shots for San Jose.

The Red Bulls remain home to host the Houston Dynamo on Saturday. San Jose returns home to host Sporting KC on Saturday.

