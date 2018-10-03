Bob Weeks TSN Senior Reporter Follow|Archive

The largest contingent of Canadian golfers ever to tee it up in a PGA Tour event outside of Canada is ready for the kick-off to the new season.

Eight Canadians will play the 2018-19 season’s inaugural event, the Safeway Open in Napa, Calif., starting Thursday.

The country’s highest-ranked player, Adam Hadwin, will be joined by Nick Taylor, David Hearn, Mackenzie Hughes, Corey Conners and Ben Silverman, along with Roger Sloan and Adam Svensson.

Hadwin will be trying to get back into the winner’s circle after a year that saw him post a very respectable 10 top-25 finishes and end the season 36th on the FedEx Cup points list.

This year, he and coach Ralph Bauer will be utilizing a detailed stats program that will allow Hadwin to prepare for each tournament by looking at his results on each shot of each hole during his previous play at that course.

“It shows us holes where he may have had some trouble in the past and the causes of that trouble and any patterns,” said Bauer. “It’s not unlike an NFL team preparing for their game.”

Bauer said that Hadwin is feeling refreshed after a long season and is set to go on a fast start that will see him tee it up in Napa this week, play a few events in Asia and then head to Australia where he and Taylor will represent Canada in the World Cup of Golf.

Taylor is coming of a late-season kick where a tie for eighth at the Wyndham Championship, the last regular-season event, pushed him inside the top 125 on the FedEx Cup standings, giving him full privileges for the coming year.

He ended up tied for ninth at the Safeway Open a year ago meaning his two best finishes for the 2017-18 season came in the first and last tournaments on the regular schedule.

Last year Taylor changed swing coaches and made some minor alterations to his game, which he hopes will deliver some results this year.

Like Taylor, who captured the 2014 Sanderson Farms Championship for his lone tour win, Hughes also has a victory in the fall portion of the schedule. He won the 2016 RSM Classic and is playing this year on the last part of a two-year exemption he earned for that victory.

Hughes tried to make some significant changes to his game last year but struggled through the first part of the season, missing the cut in 13 of his first 15 tournaments. After that, he returned to his previous methods and saw a return to form in his game.

The veteran Hearn, who hails from Brantford, Ont., is entering his 10th season on the PGA Tour, will play with limited status as he did a year ago. He should get roughly 20 starts this season to try and earn back a full pass for next year.

That’s the same position for Listowel, Ont.’s Corey Conners, who was 130th on the FedEx Cup list in his rookie campaign. Conners had a number of strong finishes last year but missed the cut in three of his last four starts, which may have cost him full-time status.

Toronto’s Silverman will also play his sophomore season on the PGA Tour. He was originally slated to have the same status as Hearn and Conners but he improved it through the Web.Com playoffs.

He’ll need to get off to a fast start to like he did a year ago with two top-10 finishes in his first five starts. That will allow him to get more entries once the Web.com tour players are re-shuffled based on performance.

Sloan, of Merritt, B.C. returns to the PGA Tour after playing there in 2015. He’s spent the past few years on the Web.Com Tour, but said he’ll be prepared for all that comes with playing on the top circuit this time around. He’ll also have more familiarity with the courses which he didn’t in his previous trip around the PGA Tour circuit.

Svensson is the only one who has not played the PGA Tour on a regular basis. He graduated from the Web.Com Tour this past season after finishing 12th on the money list.

The Surrey, B.C., product has been known for his great ball-striking and ability to string birdies together. Over the last few years, he’s smoothed off some of his rough edges to make his game PGA Tour ready. Can he make the jump to the big leagues?

A ninth Canadian golfer with some status is Graham DeLaet who is presently sitting at home recovering from back surgery. While there’s no timetable for his return, he likely won’t tee it up until late in the season, if at all, in 2018-19.