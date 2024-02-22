Red Bull chief Horner says he wants investigation resolved 'as soon as possible'

SAKHIR, Bahrain (AP) — Red Bull team principal Christian Horner indicated on Thursday he hopes the ongoing investigation into alleged misconduct by him will be resolved “as soon as possible” as the Formula 1 season nears.

The Red Bull parent company said on Feb. 5 it was investigating allegations of misconduct toward a team employee. Horner denies any wrongdoing and has continued to work. No timeline for the investigation to conclude has been made public.

“Everybody would like a conclusion as soon as possible, but, I’m really not at liberty to comment about the process,” Horner said during the second of three days of preseason testing in Bahrain. The first race is next week.

F1 and governing body FIA have previously issued statements urging a quick resolution to the investigation. McLaren chief executive Zak Brown said on Thursday he hoped the investigation would be “handled in a very transparent way” following a similar call for transparency the day before from Mercedes' Toto Wolff.

On the track, the morning session of testing was cut short after Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton ran over a loose drain cover on a kerb. That left debris on the circuit and led to a detailed inspection of the track.

___

AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing